A Look Ahead to Super Tuesday Elections

by Jerome Jones

With just a few days until Super Tuesday Elections, Political Analyst Steve Flowers gave us a preview of what to expect, and some of the unexpected that may come up on March 3rd.

On the Presidential side, Democrats will be voting for the candidate they want to see take on President Trump in November. Most of the major players running for the Democratic Presidential nomination are expected to be in Selma this weekend for the Jubilee Bridge Crossing.

There is a congressional race in Alabama with a Senate seat up for grabs, and the District 2 House of Representatives seat open. According to flowers, Jeff Coleman is the front runner for the house seat, and Jeff Sessions is the favorite for the Senate seat. Flowers predicts that the Senate seat will e decided by a runoff.

Locally, there are Circuit Court Judge positions on the ballot, as well as a State School Board seat left open by the passing of Ella Bell.