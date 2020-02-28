A Nice Weekend

by Shane Butler



High pressure over the deep south will carve us out a pretty nice weekend. Mornings will start out chilly with temps in the mid to upper 30s. We’re looking at mostly sunny days with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday and around 70 Sunday. Early next week, moisture begins streaming back into the area. This will lead to showers Monday and Tuesday. Temps will manage the mid to upper 70s for highs. On Wednesday, a frontal boundary moves into the region. This system will help increase the chance for rain and storms. There’s a possibility some storms could be strong/severe Wednesday. We’re still watching this closely, but in the mean we hope you get out and enjoy some nice weekend weather for a change.