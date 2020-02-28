AUM Suspends All Study Abroad Trip Due to Coronavirus Scare

by Alabama News Network Staff

In response to the spread of novel coronavirus, Auburn University at Montgomery will suspend future study abroad activities in the interest of prioritizing student and faculty safety.

While there are no known cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) in Alabama at this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that an outbreak of the disease has spread throughout China and to more than 50 other countries and territories, including the United States. While the State Department has not issued travel restrictions for countries other than China due to coronavirus, restrictions could take effect for additional countries.

AUM will continue to closely monitor updates and follow guidance from such agencies as the CDC, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the U.S. Department of State.

AUM strongly advises all students, faculty or staff planning international travel for spring break or the summer to closely monitor COVID-2019 alerts and precautions at all layovers and final destinations. Travelers are also encouraged to register for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, a free service provided by the U.S. Department of State that informs U.S. citizens and nationals of safety conditions in destination countries and provides information in the case of natural disasters, civil unrest or other emergencies. No matter where you plan to travel internationally, those plans may be disrupted or altered by changing conditions connected to the spread of COVID-2019.

AUM encourages members of the campus community to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory diseases by following the guidelines offered by the CDC. These tips include:

Obtain a flu vaccine if you have not already done so

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then discarding the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your elbow or shoulder rather than your hands

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after using the restroom, before eating, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing (if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content)

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using household cleaning sprays or wipes

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick to avoid spreading illness

AUM Student Health Services has provided additional information on novel coronavirus, as well as additional tips and best practices here: ADPH Coronavirus Guidance February 2020.pdf. Located in Irma B. Moore Hall Room 102, Student Health Services offers a primary care clinic for AUM students. Services include health screenings, physical examinations, immunizations and laboratory testing.

AUM will provide updates as new information becomes available.