Bridge Crossing Jubilee 2020 Underway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee is underway in Selma. The four day event kicked off Thursday night with a welcome reception — and a mass meeting at the historic Tabernacle Baptist Church.

There was a full slate of activities going on all day Friday.

Calvin McTier of Montgomery is one of the golfers taking part in the 15th annual Jubilee Golf Tournament.

“Whosoever will let him come. And let’s partake of the Bridge Crossing events here in Selma, Alabama,” said McTier.

Tournament coordinator Bruce Barnes says the event is fund raiser for Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Barnes says the fraternity uses the money to provide scholarships to students that members mentor.

“To help young men to help defer some of their costs when they go into higher education,” said Barnes.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee features more than 40 events. Some are geared towards fun activities like the golf tournament. — while others focus on more serious issues — like social justice — health — and education.

“The role of education in society is not only to socialize the citizens in that society but its to prepare them for a future that we won’t live to see.”

Gregg Carr is the chairman of the Afro-American Studies Department at Howard University in Washington DC. He was one of the presenters at the Jubilee’s annual Education Summit at Wallace Community College Selma.

“It’s important for me to be here to experience and to share the message that the study of our history is critical to the building of our future,” he said.

“All history is really about the future. It isn’t about learning about the past as much as it is about improving on the past.”

Faya Rose Toure is the co-coordinator of the Jubilee.

“The purpose of this summit is to bring this knowledge and awareness to our educators so they can find ways to infuse it into the school system,” she said.

The day’s events also included the Children’s Sojourn — a mock trial — and the “Stomp Out the Vote” Step Show.