Bridge Crossing Jubilee: Complete Schedule

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 55th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee is underway in Selma. This annual event remembers Bloody Sunday and celebrates civil rights history.

Bloody Sunday happened on March 7, 1965. That’s when hundreds of people marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma to call for equal voting rights. They were met by dozens of Alabama State Troopers who beat them. That event brought Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and thousands of people from across the country to Selma two weeks later to march from Selma to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery and led Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act.

This year’s event features a Presidential Candidates Forum, which will be held at Wallace Community College in Selma on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Several Democratic presidential candidates have announced plans to be in Selma this weekend, including Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren. Alabama holds its presidential primary on March 3, as part of Super Tuesday.

Other notable events include:

Children’s Sojourn – School of Discovery, 400 Washington Street in Selma, Friday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Mock Trial – Dallas County Courthouse, 105 Lauderdale Street in Selma, Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Jubilee Parade – Selma High School to Edmund Pettus Bridge, Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Jubilee Street Festival & Music – Water Avenue in Selma, Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Freedom Flame Awards Gala – Carl Morgan Convention Center in Selma, Saturday from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

King Unity Breakfast – Wallace Community College Selma, Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Pre-March Rally – Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Bridge Crossing Reenactment – Edmund Pettus Bridge, Sunday from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Post-March Gospel Concert – Water Avenue in Selma, Sunday from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

