Calhoun Wins State Championship behind Davison’s 34 Points, go-ahead 3-pointer

by Adam Solomon

BIRMINGHAM – With the score tied at 61-61 in the Class 2A boys’ basketball finals Friday, Calhoun junior Jerdarrian “J.D.” Davison delivered the game-winning 3-point shot with 1.1 seconds remaining to lift the Tigers to 64-61 win over Barbour County and the 2020 Class 2A State Championship.

Davison got the ball with 1:03 remaining at the BJCC Legacy Arena and dribbled for outside until five seconds left. He then drove to the top of the key and sank the game-winning shot in one of the most dramatic and exciting finishes in the AHSAA State Basketball Championships’ 98-yer history.

The Class 2A State Tourney MVP finished the game with 34 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot. Davis was 13-of-23 from the field and 6-of-8 at the foul line. Calhoun (21-12), coached by Ervin Starr, made 10 treys for the game with Demareus Cheatham scoring nine points with three treys. Davison, Ladarren Mason and Spencer Johnson also had two each as the Tigers finished 10-of-23 from the 3-point arc (43.5%). Cheatham, Mason and Johnson each finished with nine points. Trayvon Brown had 11 rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Barbour County (25-12), coached by Steve Fryer, out-rebounded the Tigers 45-27 with Javier Walker finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Ralpheal Williams with 15 points and 16 boards. Willie Screws had 14 points and seen boards and also had four assists. Williams also had three blocked shots.

The state championship was the fourth in school history for Calhoun. Its previous state titles came in 1985, 2001 and 2003. Barbour County has three state crows (2001, 2009 and 2012).