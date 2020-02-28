Cool Nights With Mild And Dry Afternoons Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a clear and cold morning across central and south Alabama. Low temperatures dropped all the way into the mid and upper 20s for many locations. It was an area-wide freeze, with even Andalusia falling to 32° this morning. Temperatures warmed quickly this morning thanks to abundant sunshine. Most locations were in the low to mid 50s as of midday. Expect highs in the low 60s this afternoon with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. It could be somewhat breezy at times, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph. We could see some clouds across the north this afternoon and evening. That’s due to a front sinking from the southern mid-west into the Tennessee Valley tonight. The front could produce light rain or snow showers on its way south, but most of these stay across Tennessee, northeast Alabama, and northern Georgia.

Temperatures look cool this evening- near 50° at 7PM before falling into the mid 40s by 9PM, and low 40s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday looks like another mostly sunny and mild day. Expect highs in the low 60s. Saturday night looks mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Sunday looks warmer thanks to winds turning to a southerly direction. Expect highs in the mid 60s to near 70°. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Clouds increase further Sunday night, keeping us milder with lows near 50°.

Expect more cloudiness and isolated to scattered showers early next week. Temperatures continue to trend warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Showers and storms still look likely Wednesday with the approach of our next storm system. We’re still watching Wednesday for possible severe weather, but the threat still isn’t clear cut. Models are in less agreement over the evolution of the system this morning compared to the last couple days. The system should depart to our east Thursday, with dry weather and cooler temperatures late next week. Expect highs generally in the 60s with lows in the 40s Thursday and Friday.