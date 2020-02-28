Sunshine in Full Supply

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: It is a cold start to the day with freezing temps area wide, but under a mainly sunny sky, we warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cold night, lows in the 30s by first thing tomorrow morning. Then for the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will feature a good supply with the high Saturday in the lower 60s, followed by upper 60s Sunday.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Moisture returns early in the week and both Monday and Tuesday look to feature more clouds than sun, with scattered showers both days, and it will be much warmer with highs in the 70s.

MIDWEEK STORMS: Wednesday there is some concern with a potent storm system which will bring rain and storms to the state Wednesday. The overall synoptic pattern is one that favors strong storms and some of the model data suggest a rather robust warm sector will develop over the state providing fuel for storms, so we are going to keep an eye on trends over the weekend as it is still too early to determine if this will pose a significant risk of severe thunderstorms.

We do note SPC has areas west of Alabama in severe weather risk in their “Day 5” outlook for Tuesday, but for now no risk has been defined for Alabama on Wednesday. That is likely to change in coming days. Behind the midweek system, drier and stable air returns as we end the first week of March.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan