TRAFFIC: Vehicle Fire on I-65N Near AL-14 in Millbrook, Causing Major Delays
A vehicle fire is causing a traffic back-up on I-65 North near exit ramp 181, AL 14 in Millbrook.
The incident is blocking right exit ramp lane and right shoulder, according to ALGO Traffic’s website. Drivers should be very cautious and expect major delays when traveling through the area.
The after math of the fire, could be seen on one of ALGO’s traffic camera.
Alabama News Network has reached out to authorities for more information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available