TRAFFIC: Vehicle Fire on I-65N Near AL-14 in Millbrook, Causing Major Delays

by Jalea Brooks

A vehicle fire is causing a traffic back-up on I-65 North near exit ramp 181, AL 14 in Millbrook.

The incident is blocking right exit ramp lane and right shoulder, according to ALGO Traffic’s website. Drivers should be very cautious and expect major delays when traveling through the area.

Vehicle Fire on I-65 NB @ MP 181.2 ramp to Exit 181: AL14 in Millbrook. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/sESVtdDYZM — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) February 28, 2020

The after math of the fire, could be seen on one of ALGO’s traffic camera.

We are working to get more information on a vehicle fire on 65 South at exit 181 (SR 14). @ALNewsNetwork 📷- @algo_mgm pic.twitter.com/MjhFohfqrq — Andrew James (@AndrewJamesNews) February 28, 2020

Alabama News Network has reached out to authorities for more information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available