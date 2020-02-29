Bill Would Designate Alabama Black Belt a Heritage Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s Black Belt region would become a National Heritage Area eligible for funding and other benefits under a bipartisan move supported by members of the state’s congressional delegation. Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell says she is working with Republican Reps. Robert Aderholt, Martha Roby and Mike Rogers on the House bill. Sens. Richard Shelby and Doug Jones will lead similar legislation in the Senate. The bill would designate 19 counties in the state’s Black Belt as a National Heritage Area. That would open up the possibility of grants, staff and programs to help protect and improve the area’s historic resources.

