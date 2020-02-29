Bridge Crossing Jubilee Kicks Into High Gear

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

It was another full slate of events Saturday at the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma.

The day featured about twenty separate activities and events. Half of them were workshops — covering topics like mass incarceration — reparations — and the power of the vote.

“We need every person who has the eligibility to vote in Alabama, we urge you to get out and vote,” said Adjoa Aiyetroro with N’COBRA Legal Strategies Commission.

“Everything you do is governed by by who you put in office. If you don’t like someone that’s in office the only way you’re going to be able to get them out is to join with others and put somebody else in that you think will speak for you,” she said.

One of the day’s most popular events — is the annual Jubilee Parade.

Hundreds of people lined the street of downtown Selma Saturday morning — to check it out.

“Beautiful weather, friendly people, beautiful area. Great day for a parade,”said Catherine Poole.

The Jubilee Street & Music Festival is another popular — Saturday Jubilee event. It features dozens of vendors — and live entertainment.

The annual Freedom Flame Awards Gala was the final event of the day.

Selma attorney Bruce Boynton was one of the this year’s honorees.