Church Safety: A Primary Focus for Law Enforcement

by Justin Walker

An active shooter can strike at any time, including at church. That’s why Pike County law enforcement held a 2020 Church Safety Summit at First Baptist Church of Troy on Saturday.

More than 400 people of fifty five churches from Pike and surrounding counties signed up for the training course.

The two-part summit was taught by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. It included videos of prior active shooter situations, information about red flags to look for while in public or church, and three active shooter demonstration drills, using nerf guns.

It also included information about developing safety teams and emergency operation plans, which Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas says is vital in this day and age.

“We as law enforcement need to do our part to get involved and to get out front as far as church safety is concerned, as far as church security,” Thomas said. “If you have an incident at your church, who’s designated to make that phone call to law enforcement when you’ve got a church of 2-400 hundred people and they begin to flow out of the church how does law enforcement identify the shooter?”

Troy and Brundidge police departments, and Troy University campus police assisted in the summit.

Law enforcement officers say are planning to hold similar community active shooter training events in the future.