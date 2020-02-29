Jeff Sessions in Fight to Win Back his Old Senate Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces a competitive primary Tuesday as he seeks to reclaim the U.S. Senate seat he held for 20 years. Sessions is hoping to regain the seat he held before being tapped as President Donald Trump’s first attorney general. Sessions was forced to resign after his recusal from the Russia inquiry prompted blistering public criticism from the president. Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore are among the other candidates seeking the GOP nomination. The race is expected to head to a runoff.

