Partly Cloudy and Warm Sunday, Rain Returns Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a very nice leap day and final day of February across central and south Alabama. Temperatures rose into the low, mid, and even upper 60s under an abundantly sunny sky. Tonight looks clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. As you can imagine, temperatures are on the decline this evening. Expect low 50s at 7PM before we gradually fall into the mid 40s through 11PM.

Sunday looks like another nice day. Some clouds move across our area during the day, but these won’t produce any rain. We’ll see plenty of sunshine anyway, and warm temperatures by the afternoon. Expect highs near 70°. Sunday night looks milder with increasing clouds. Expect lows near 50°.

Rain returns to our area Monday in the form of scattered showers and perhaps a few storms. Otherwise, expect a cloudy and warm day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain looks a bit more likely Tuesday as a southward-sagging cold front gets a little closer to our area. Models show this front slipping to our south Wednesday. We’ve kept an eye on Wednesday for some time now for severe weather potential. If today’s model runs hold true, the severe weather potential would be extremely limited to nil. However, rain continues well behind the front, with Wednesday featuring a likely chance for rain and some storms. The rain could be widespread, and continue most of the day.

The rain comes to a close Thursday as the front finally clears east of our area. Expect cooler temperatures late next week, with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Lows fall back into the 40s both nights. At this time, next weekend looks dry and it could be quite mild. Expect a mostly sunny sky Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Clouds may increase a bit Sunday, but temperatures could warm to near 70°.