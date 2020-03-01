1 Dead After Collision with Ambulance in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man is dead after a fatal crash Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams with the Montgomery Police Department, at around 1:43 a.m. officers and fire medics responded to the intersection of Vaughn Road and Eastern Blvd. on a two-vehicle collision.

At the scene, officers found a 2016 Hyundai Sonata with one occupant and a 2017 Ford T250 with three occupants.

The occupant of the Sonata and the driver and one passenger in the Ford received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The other passenger in the Ford, 54-year-old David Mimms, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD said the initial investigation indicates the 2016 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Vaughn Road and the 2017 Ford T250 was traveling northbound on the Eastern Boulevard when they entered the intersection and collided.