Another Extended Period Of Rainy Days This Week

by Ben Lang

It was a pleasant Sunday and first day of March across central and south Alabama. After a chilly start with morning lows in the low, mid, and upper 30s, temperatures rebounded into the upper 60s to low 70s. We saw plenty of sun today, but we won’t see much of that for the next several days. Another heavy rain event could take shape in our area Monday through Thursday, with area rain totals potentially between 4 and 6 inches. Clouds increase tonight, and temperatures won’t fall as far. Expect lows near 50°, with showers arriving west to east after midnight.

Expect ongoing showers by sunrise Monday. While they might be somewhat scattered early on, they could be widespread at times during the day. Expect an otherwise cloudy and warm day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain also looks likely Tuesday as a southward-sagging cold front gets a little closer to our area. Models show this front slipping to our south Wednesday. We’ve kept an eye on Wednesday for some time now for severe weather potential, but that no longer appears to be a threat. However, as mentioned earlier, rain could be heavy at times, leading to a flood threat.

Rain likely continues on Thursday on the backside of a surface low that initially develops near the northeast Texas coast Wednesday. However, rain amounts should be lighter on Thursday. the rain and clouds finally depart Thursday night. Expect cooler temperatures late next week, with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Lows fall back into the 40s both nights, and possibly upper 30s Friday night.

Next weekend looks dry right now. Saturday features a mostly sunny sky with highs in the 60s. Clouds increase a bit Sunday, but high temperatures near 70°.