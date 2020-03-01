Democratic Presidential Candidates Attend Annual Bridge Crossing Re-Enactment

by Justin Walker

Sunday marked the final day of the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee weekend.

There were some well-known faces in Selma, including several democratic presidential candidates.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren; Former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg; and philanthropist Tom Steyer all brought their campaigning efforts to Selma for several events scheduled during the final day.

The candidates joined thousands of people in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

“We’re letting people know that we are not forgetting what we came from, because if you forget where you came from, you’re not going any further,” Selma resident Bettie Gayle said about the Bloody Sunday remembrance.

With Super Tuesday now just hours away, Selma residents say those appearances show that the candidates care about Alabama voters…

“I think it’s important that they come so they can be assured they’re hearing the voices of the people- know what’s important to them, and know that if they take that responsibility as a leader, they need to fulfill those promises,” Geri Stinson said.

Some Selma voters say those appearances won’t influence how they plan to vote.

“I don’t need to know what the other person is doing, I need to know what you are going to do,” Gayle said.

Still Stinson says it’s an honor for those candidates to come to Alabama.

“We would like for those interested in making a change to be here, but I can’t say that because they’re not here- if they’re right on this issues and the policies, then i would have to vote my heart,” Stinson said.

While in Selma, senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren also participated in the first presidential forum at Wallace Community College.

(Steyer and Buttigieg had dropped out of the race at the time of this posting)