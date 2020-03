Five Juveniles Detained After Fight in Eastdale Mall Parking Lot

by Alabama News Network Staff

Five juveniles were detained Saturday night after a fight broke out at the Eastdale Mall.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams with the Montgomery Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Eastdale Mall after receiving a call of multiple juveniles fighting in the parking lot shortly before 11 p.m. Five juveniles were detained and charges are pending.

No additional information is available at this time.