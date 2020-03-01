Thousand Attend Bridge Crossing Jubilee Finale in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Thousands of people marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma Sunday — at the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

The Sunday line up events at the Bridge Crossing Jubilee — are the high point — of the annual four-day celebration.

The day started with the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast. Followed by worship services at churches all around the city.

The crowd at historic Brown Chapel Church overflowed into the street.

“I brought my children down with a mentoring group where we have young women, girls from 8 to 18 years old that we wanted to bring them down. So that they could have the experience and learn a little about history,” said Maria Fortune.

The Jubilee commemorates Bloody Sunday — the Selma to Montgomery marches — and the signing of the Voting Rights Act.