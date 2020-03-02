A Rainy Weather Pattern This Week

by Shane Butler

Another rainy weather is setting up for our area this week. We expect rain at times all the way through Thursday afternoon. This rain event could produce a 2 to 4 inch rainfall before its all said and done. In the mean time, Cloudy and wet with occasional shower passing through tonight. Temps drop into the lower 60s for overnight lows. On Tuesday a front moves into the state. We expect rain and possibly a few storms. There’s a marginal risk (1 out of the 5) on the storm scale that we see some strong to severe storms. The main threats would be damaging winds and a quick spin up tornado. It’s going to be a rather warm day with temps in the mid 70s. Wednesday is looking very wet with more rain and possibly storms. The greater risk for storms will be over our southern most counties. Once again, most of the area is place in a marginal risk area. The bigger weather story Wednesday into Thursday will be the heavy rainfall. This is when we expect to see that 2 to 4 inch rainfall. Temps will come down due to clouds and rain. Highs will only manage to the lower 60s. We begin to dry out Friday and into the upcoming weekend. High pressure returns and abundant sunshine settles over the deep south. Temps start out cold in the mid to upper 30s but highs reach the lower 60s Saturday and around 70 Sunday.