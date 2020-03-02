Hall of Fame Chipper Jones Joining ESPN as Analyst

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones has joined the ESPN lineup. The former Atlanta Braves star will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He’ll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26. Jones worked twice last year as a guest analyst for ESPN.

The 47-year-old Jones hit .303 with 468 home runs and 1,623 RBIs in a 19-year career through 2012.

