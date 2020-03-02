Man Serving Life Sentence for Murder Gets Over 20 Years Added to Sentence for Arranging Drug Deals Behind Bars

by Alabama News Network Staff

United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Kevin Depaul Davidson, 46, incarcerated in Fountain Correctional Facility, was sentenced on February 27, for attempt to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

At the time of the offense, Davidson was serving a life sentence on a murder conviction from Jefferson County. Court documents show that Davidson and another inmate, Michael Reshard Dread, contacted a confidential informant working with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to assist in arranging the drug deal, which involved two ounces of methamphetamine ice.

Using the informant, law enforcement agents set up surveillance at the location when the drugs were supposed to be delivered to a corrections officer, who was to bring them into the state prison to be delivered to the inmates.

Wiggins Washington, Jr., was arrested after accepting delivery of the substance represented to be methamphetamine ice. He was also found in possession of a firearm during the attempt. Both Dread and Washington entered guilty pleas to the federal

charges, and they await sentencing in March (Dread) and April (Washington). United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer imposed a sentence of 262 months imprisonment, to be followed by a supervised release term of five years. During that period of supervision, Davidson will undergo testing and treatment for drug abuse. Davidson was also ordered to pay $100 in special assessments, but no fine was imposed.

The case was investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.