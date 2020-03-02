March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: News Anchor Samantha Williams is our Woman in Blue

by Samantha Williams

The word we all pray no doctor says to our loved ones or ourselves: cancer. Unfortunately, it is a word my family is familiar with.

When I was in high school, my precious, spunky 6-year-old cousin went to the doctor. Expecting to walk out with nothing more than an ear infection, she and my family walked out with a lot more: heartbreak. Victoria’s doctor ordered an MRI “just to be safe.” This showed a very large brain tumor in her cerebellum… And the odds were not good.

Victoria then received aggressive brain surgery, proton radiation and chemotherapy for 1.5 years. She is now cured

and has been off treatment for nine years!! She continues to battle the long-term effects from the radiation, surgery, and chemotherapy as a very resilient teenager… And because of the strong faith she developed and family prayers, her life goal is to do mission work, helping others to find their faith. This played a HUGE role in our family’s ability to handle her dire life threatening illness.

Then last year, my aunt was diagnosed with a strong, fast-moving stage of breast cancer. Thankfully with the help from amazing doctors, she went through chemo and is in remission.

Circling back to why I am a Woman in Blue, colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women.

It’s deeply important for our community to know the signs of this deadly disease. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019 there were more than 101,000 new cases of colon cancer, resulting in about 50,000 deaths.

In addition to raising awareness, I am committing to raise $2,500 for colon cancer patients in the River Region. From experience, I know cancer does not discriminate. Having a community that supports cancer patients… can make all of the difference. I look forward to being a part of the 2020 Women in Blue campaign!

Help people in need here in the River Region get a small burden lifted off their chests by donating to this campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Thank you, in advance, for supporting your community!