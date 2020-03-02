Rain is Back, Flooding Concern by Midweek

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Southerly flow is sending moisture north into the state and our weather is turning wet/unsettled as we start the new work week. These two days will feature more clouds than sun, with widespread and numerous showers and storms at times. These days will be mild with highs in the low to mid 70s.

FLOODING THREAT TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY: As a front sinks into the state and stalls across Alabama, we will see waves of heavy rain and storms track long the front during this time frame. For now, a developing low tracks across southern portions of the state, along and south of the low, that is where we are looking for the best chance for stronger storms and perhaps severe ones, mainly south of the U.S. 80 corridor from Demopolis to Selma to Montgomery. And the SPC has issued a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storm on Wednesday.

The threat is low, but not zero and the real concern and threat this week will be another round of potential flooding for the state as rain amounts in the 2-5 inch range are likely over much of Alabama through Thursday afternoon, with isolated higher amounts. Of course, this is something we do not need with saturated soils and rivers and streams running full. We are just now seeing all rivers in Central Alabama fall below flood stage for the first time in weeks.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Drier weather returns to the state as we end the work week. The rain ends through the day Thursday with a clearing sky and highs in the mid 60s. Friday should feature ample sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. For the weekend, it’s good news, bad news, for next weekend…Good news…For now, the overall dry and seasonably mild weather pattern looks to persist as both Saturday and Sunday should feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s both days, while nights will be in the 40s. Bad news…we spring forward onto Daylight Saving Time, which means we lose an hour of sleep next weekend. But, most people prefer Daylight Saving Time as it provides more daylight in those evening hours, so it really isn’t that bad of news for most.

Have a great day!

Ryan