SCLC Leading March from Selma to Montgomery

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There’s a small group of protesters — marching from Selma to Montgomery — to push for the restoration of the Voting Rights Act.

About a dozen marchers are walking to Montgomery — all the way from Selma.

The group is travelling along Highway 80 — following the route of the historic Selma to Montgomery March.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference coordinated the march.

SCLC President and CEO Charles Steele says — one of the goals of the march — is to push for the restoration of the Voting Rights Act.

“We lost the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Section IV and Section V have been gutted. Which gave African-Americans and poor people the right to vote and actually had protection from the federal government. We have no protection anymore,” said Steele.

Steele says another objective of the march — is to motivate people — to get out and go vote.

The group expects to finish the 54 mile journey in about three days.