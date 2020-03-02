TRAFFIC ALERT: ALDOT Starting Half a Million Dollar Road Project at Highway 110 & Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, March 3, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to add a right turn lane on Alabama Highway 110 onto Pike Road (County Road 85) will begin.

The turn lane will help alleviate congestion by allowing vehicles traveling east along Vaughn Road to continue through the intersection or turn right onto Pike Road more efficiently.

“It has been an ongoing endeavor on the Town’s part to develop relationships and work with ALDOT in an effort to implement improvements in overall transportation,” said Town of Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone. “We are excited to announce this very significant step, which falls in line with our transportation plan. We look forward to working with ALDOT on this and future projects.”

Motorists are advised to expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of workers and equipment in the construction zone.

ALDOT awarded the project to David Bulger, Inc., out of Montgomery, at a cost of $550,328.69. The project is expected to be completed by Summer 2020.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.