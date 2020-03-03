Alabamians Vote to Keep Elected School Board

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama voters have voted “NO” to an appointing state school board and will continue to elect state school board members.

The following state was released from the governor’s office:

From Gina Maiola, Press Secretary for Governor Kay Ivey: Amendment One was a bold and ambitious effort to transform our state’s public schools. Governor Ivey was willing to step out and support this idea because she firmly believed leadership – and change – started with the Board itself. Tonight, however, it appears the fear of losing the right to elect our State School Board members was greater than the confidence we had that fundamental change could be made. While disappointed, the governor’s resolve to improve our public education system remains intact. Amendment One is not where her plans for education stop, and you’ll see her continue to be more innovative and creative with her approach to improving Alabama.