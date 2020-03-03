Exclusive: Steve Flowers Previews the Outcome of Super Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers joined us to preview Super Tuesday and what we can expect when the votes are counted tonight. Alabama is one of 14 Super Tuesday states.

Flowers says nationally, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will benefit from having rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropping out and endorsing him. That will help consolidate the moderate voters behind him.

However, he expects Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to do well in California, the state with the most delegates. Polls don’t close there until 10PM CST, so it will be late tonight before those votes are counted. Flowers thinks Sanders will do well in other non-Southern states.

Flowers expects Biden to carry Alabama easily and do well in the other Southern states holding primaries today.

As for the major state races, Flowers expects the Republican race for U.S. Senate to be extremely close between Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville and Bradley Byrne, with Roy Moore far behind. If a candidate doesn’t finish with more than 50% of the vote, the top two will face each other in a runoff March 31.

In the Republican race for U.S. House in District 2, Flowers expects a runoff, but believes Jeff Coleman has the edge due to the amount of money his campaign has spent versus his main opponents Troy King and Jessica Taylor.

Stay with Alabama News Network all evening for complete coverage of Campaign 2020: The Alabama Vote.