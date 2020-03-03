Heavy Rain and Strong Storms Through Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front will continue to push southward through the state today, with heavy rain and storms, and yes some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side and the SPC has much of Alabama highlighted in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms today.

The main concern with storms will be hail and gusty winds; while the tornado threat is very low, it is not zero. Today will be very warm and muggy with highs in the mid 70s.

The front will stall somewhere across South Alabama or along the Gulf Coast, and on Wednesday, a wave of low pressure forms along the front over Southeast Texas and slides east along the front. As it does, it will bring another widespread soaking rain to Alabama and the Deep South. For much of Central and South Alabama, the rain will be heavy at times. To the south of the stalled frontal boundary, unstable air is expected to move onshore and up into portions of South Alabama. For this reason, the SPC has defined a risk of severe storms for South Alabama Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as storms near the Gulf Coast Wednesday could produce strong winds, and possibly a tornado or two.

Then, finally on Thursday, the rain will end from west to east during the day as drier air finally returns to the state on the back side of the departing low. Rain amounts between now and Thursday will be in the 2 to 5 inch range for much of the state, with some isolated higher amounts closer to six inches across southern portions of the state…with all the recent rain and saturated soils, some flooding and flash flooding issues could develop by Wednesday.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Drier air continues to flow into the state Thursday night, and we will be rain-free Friday through the weekend. The days will feature tons of sunshine with highs in the lower and mid 60s Friday and Saturday, followed by upper 60s on Sunday. Nights will be clear and cold nights with 30s widespread. Overall a nice, sunny and dry weekend for Alabama. Also this weekend, we spring forward one hour onto Daylight Saving Time, meaning you’ll need to set those clocks ahead one hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

Stay dry, somehow…

Ryan