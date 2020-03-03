Police Searching for Person(s) Responsible for Stealing $17K in Landscaping Equipment from AUM

by Alabama News Network Staff

An unknown suspect has been captured on video surveillance committing felony Burglary and felony Theft of Property crimes.

Incident Offense reports indicate that between January 17 through February 17, an unidentified male is responsible for stealing over $17,000 worth of landscaping equipment and assorted tools from locked storage containers. The reports indicate that the suspect or suspects forced their way into the storage units and stole the property.

CrimeStoppers has released a video showing an unknown male tampering with a security camera. The suspect did not realize that he was captured on film before he disabled the camera.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators.

You may also use CrimeStoppers 800 number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000!