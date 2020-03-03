Rain/Storms Sticking Around Through Thursday

by Shane Butler

An unsettled weather pattern remains in place through Thursday. Rain and storms are likely and some spots could pick up an additional three inches of rainfall. Improving weather will move in Friday and it’s looking nice for your upcoming weekend. In the mean time, Cloudy and wet with passing showers this evening. Temps hover in the 60s. Overnight the clouds remain and occasional showers pass through the area. Temps will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We expect another round of rain and storms throughout your Wednesday. There may be periods of heavy rainfall. Strong to severe storms look more likely across the Florida panhandle but some could move up into our southern most counties. We will have to monitor these for damaging winds and quick spin up tornadoes. Definitely wet area wide with the rain lingering into the midday hours of Thursday. Improving weather is on the way for Friday and continuing into your upcoming weekend. High pressure takes over and clears the skies out. The air coming in will be colder and that sends morning temps into the mid 30s Saturday and Sunday. Temps rebound nicely into the upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet. More rain moves back into the area early next week.