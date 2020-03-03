Super Tuesday: Alabama Primary Results

by Alabama News Network Staff

On the ballot were the presidential primaries, plus races for U.S. Senate and the U.S. House. Also on the ballot was the proposal to remake the way Alabama schools are managed, going from an elected state school board to an education commission that would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Alabama Senate.

In many counties, there were also primaries for various local races, such as county commission.

Remember, if you voted Democratic or Republican in today’s primaries, you must vote in the same party’s runoff if you choose to vote in the runoffs on March 31. Voting in one party’s primary and the other party’s runoff is not allowed.

