Super Tuesday: Polls Open Until 7PM Across Alabama

The Super Tuesday primaries are underway in Alabama and 14 other states. Polls will be open until 7PM tonight.

On the ballot in Alabama are the presidential primaries, plus races for U.S. Senate and the U.S. House. Also on the ballot is the proposal to remake the way Alabama schools are managed, going from an elected state school board to an education commission that would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Alabama Senate.

In many counties, there are also primaries for various local races, such as county commission.

Remember, if you vote Democratic or Republican in today’s primaries, you must vote in the same party’s runoff if you choose to vote in the runoffs on March 31. Voting in one party’s primary and the other party’s runoff is not allowed.

