Tornado Watch Until 11AM for Parts of the Montgomery Area

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 11AM CST for
parts of the Alabama News Network viewing area.
The primary threats include:
A couple of tornadoes possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
The counties included in the watch are:
AUTAUGA BIBB BULLOCK
CHAMBERS CHILTON CLAY
COOSA DALLAS ELMORE
GREENE HALE LEE
LOWNDES MACON MARENGO
MONTGOMERY PERRY RANDOLPH
RUSSELL SUMTER TALLAPOOSA
