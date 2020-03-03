Tornado Watch Until 11AM for Parts of the Montgomery Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 11AM CST for parts of the Alabama News Network viewing area. The primary threats include: A couple of tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible The counties included in the watch are:

AUTAUGA BIBB BULLOCK CHAMBERS CHILTON CLAY COOSA DALLAS ELMORE GREENE HALE LEE LOWNDES MACON MARENGO MONTGOMERY PERRY RANDOLPH RUSSELL SUMTER TALLAPOOSA Stay with Alabama News Network on-air and online for updates. Now is the time to download the free Alabama News Network weather app. Search "ANN Weather" in your app store. ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK WEATHER AUTHORITY: Live interactive radar Facebook Twitter Web page