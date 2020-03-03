Tornado Watch Until 11AM for Parts of the Montgomery Area

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff 

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 11AM CST for
parts of the Alabama News Network viewing area.
The primary threats include: 
     A couple of tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

The counties included in the watch are:


   AUTAUGA              BIBB                BULLOCK             
   CHAMBERS             CHILTON             CLAY                
   COOSA                DALLAS              ELMORE              
   GREENE               HALE                LEE                 
   LOWNDES              MACON               MARENGO             
   MONTGOMERY           PERRY               RANDOLPH            
   RUSSELL              SUMTER              TALLAPOOSA    

Stay with Alabama News Network on-air and online for updates. Now is the time
to download the free Alabama News Network weather app. Search "ANN Weather"
in your app store.

