Trump, Biden Easily Win Alabama in Presidential Primaries

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have easily won their party’s presidential primaries in Alabama.

Trump had an insurmountable lead over the only other candidate on the GOP primary ballot, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld. And Biden carried the state on Super Tuesday after a weekend appearance for an event commemorating the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma.

Fourteen Democrats were on the state’s ballot, but the only candidates still in the race were Biden, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

