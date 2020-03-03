Voters Head to the Polls for Super Tuesday

by Andrew James

As many of you are voting for presidential hopefuls, several local primaries and elections are also taking place on Super Tuesday.

There’s an effort by Montgomery County officials to move polling sites from schools because of safety concerns, and because of that, many people are voting at new locations today. Voters we talked to say besides the rain, the voting process has been very smooth, and they hope others don’t let the weather keep them from voting today.

“I just think it’s important to vote, I’ve always voted, it’s been something that I’ve always set aside as important and I’ll always vote as long as I can get to the polls,” explained voter Mike Moody.

The Secretary of State’s Office expects voter turnout to be 30%-35%.

Alabama News Network will have live election coverage throughout the day.