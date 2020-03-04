Alabama GOP Winners on Super Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Voters across the state went to the polls yesterday to cast their ballots in the Super Tuesday Alabama Republican Primary.

Provisional votes withstanding, below is a breakdown of apparent Republican nominees – as well as candidates who are confirmed to be heading to the March 31st Republican Run-Off Election:

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump

United States Senate (Run-Off)

Jeff Sessions

Tommy Tuberville

United States House of Representatives

First Congressional District (Run-Off)

Jerry Carl

Bill Hightower

United States House of Representatives

Second Congressional District (Run-Off)

Jeff Coleman

Barry Moore

United States House of Representatives

Fifth Congressional District

Mo Brooks

Alabama Supreme Court – Place 1

Greg Shaw

Alabama Court of Civil Appeals – Place 2

Matt Fridy

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals – Place 1

Mary Windom

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals – Place 2 (Run-Off)

Beth Kellum

Will Smith

Public Service Commission President

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh

14th Judicial Circuit – Place 1

Joeletta Martin Barrentine

38th Judicial Circuit – Place 2

Brent Benson

Butler County District Judge

Nicki Myrick McFerrin

Mobile County District Judge – Place 3

Zack Moore

Morgan County District Judge – Place 3 (Run-Off)

Emily Baggett

Kevin R. Kusta

Shelby County District Judge – Place 2

Daniel A. Crowson, Jr.

Walker County District Judge – Place 1

Henry Allred

Provisional ballots will be counted and the election certified on March 10, 2020.