Alabama GOP Winners on Super Tuesday

Posted:
Updated:

Voters across the state went to the polls yesterday to cast their ballots in the Super Tuesday Alabama Republican Primary.
Provisional votes withstanding, below is a breakdown of apparent Republican nominees – as well as candidates who are confirmed to be heading to the March 31st Republican Run-Off Election:
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump
United States Senate (Run-Off)
Jeff Sessions
Tommy Tuberville
United States House of Representatives
First Congressional District (Run-Off)
Jerry Carl
Bill Hightower
United States House of Representatives
Second Congressional District (Run-Off)
Jeff Coleman
Barry Moore
United States House of Representatives
Fifth Congressional District
Mo Brooks
Alabama Supreme Court – Place 1
Greg Shaw
Alabama Court of Civil Appeals – Place 2
Matt Fridy
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals – Place 1
Mary Windom
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals – Place 2 (Run-Off)
Beth Kellum
Will Smith
Public Service Commission President
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh
14th Judicial Circuit – Place 1
Joeletta Martin Barrentine
38th Judicial Circuit – Place 2
Brent Benson
Butler County District Judge
Nicki Myrick McFerrin
Mobile County District Judge – Place 3
Zack Moore
Morgan County District Judge – Place 3 (Run-Off)
Emily Baggett
Kevin R. Kusta
Shelby County District Judge – Place 2
Daniel A. Crowson, Jr.
Walker County District Judge – Place 1
Henry Allred
Provisional ballots will be counted and the election certified on March 10, 2020.
