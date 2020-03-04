Alabama GOP Winners on Super Tuesday
Voters across the state went to the polls yesterday to cast their ballots in the Super Tuesday Alabama Republican Primary.
Provisional votes withstanding, below is a breakdown of apparent Republican nominees – as well as candidates who are confirmed to be heading to the March 31st Republican Run-Off Election:
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump
United States Senate (Run-Off)
Jeff Sessions
Tommy Tuberville
United States House of Representatives
First Congressional District (Run-Off)
Jerry Carl
Bill Hightower
United States House of Representatives
Second Congressional District (Run-Off)
Jeff Coleman
Barry Moore
United States House of Representatives
Fifth Congressional District
Mo Brooks
Alabama Supreme Court – Place 1
Greg Shaw
Alabama Court of Civil Appeals – Place 2
Matt Fridy
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals – Place 1
Mary Windom
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals – Place 2 (Run-Off)
Beth Kellum
Will Smith
Public Service Commission President
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh
14th Judicial Circuit – Place 1
Joeletta Martin Barrentine
38th Judicial Circuit – Place 2
Brent Benson
Butler County District Judge
Nicki Myrick McFerrin
Mobile County District Judge – Place 3
Zack Moore
Morgan County District Judge – Place 3 (Run-Off)
Emily Baggett
Kevin R. Kusta
Shelby County District Judge – Place 2
Daniel A. Crowson, Jr.
Walker County District Judge – Place 1
Henry Allred
Provisional ballots will be counted and the election certified on March 10, 2020.