Bates House of Turkey Celebrates 50 Years

by Justin Walker

A famous restaurant in Butler County is being honored for its enduring legacy and impact.

Bates House of Turkey has been a staple in Greenville for 50 years..

On Wednesday, community members celebrated that special milestone.

The family-owned restaurant started out as a free-range turkey farm in 1923…

The Bates family then opened the doors of the restaurant in 1970.

It was known at the time as the only United States restaurant to serve strictly turkey dishes.

Governor Kay Ivey and leaders in the community spoke at the celebration..

“We’ve been honored and my dad’s been honored over the years. But i would have to say those fifty years, mother and daddy are truly smiling that something they started as just gonna be a sandwich shop has lasted so long,” owner and manager Becky Sloane said.

Sloane says the restaurant will continue celebrating the anniversary during the month of march.

She was given plaques from the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and from Congresswoman Martha Roby’s office in recognition of the anniversary.