Ellis Eskew Reads to Students at Dannelly Elementary for “Read Across America Week”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dannelly Elementary School is celebrating “Read Across America” week with Dr. Seuss book readings to the children in their classrooms.

Our very own Ellis Eskew read “Green Eggs, and Ham” Wednesday morning to Ms. Lee’s third grade class.

Dannelly Elementary leaders are asking the community to come out and read to the students, not only during “Read Across America Week,” but anytime.

They also want to stress since they have a multi-cultured community, community readers can also read other books of interest to the students.