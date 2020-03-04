Former Opponents to Endorse GOP U.S. Senate Candidates?

by Jalea Brooks

Just one day after Super Tuesday, it could be too early to tell whether former opponents in the U.S Senate GOP Primary, will offer their endorsement to Tommy Tuberville or Jeff Sessions.

With 100% of polls reporting on Wednesday, just 1% separate the two with neither of them earning the majority of votes.

Bradley Byrne and Roy Moore trailed in the second and third place spot at 27% and 7% percent respectively.

Sessions thanked Byrne as he addressed his crowd of supporters Tuesday night. Sessions called Byrne “an old friend who fought a good fight”, shortly after learning he’d join Tuberville in a run-off.

Lenze Morris a campaign official for Bradley Byrne, told Alabama News Network Wednesday that there were “no plans for an endorsement”

for either Sessions or Tubberville for Senate.

Both candidates will campaigning across the state for the next several weeks. “The over time clock is ticking and we’ve got more game to play” said Tubberville in front of a crowd of his supporters Tuesday night.

Both candidates are seemingly confident that “Doug Jones’ brief visit in the United States Senate is just about over” as Sessions said Tuesday.

The last man standing, after the March 31st run-off will join Democrat Doug Jones on the ballot in the November general election.

Alabama News Network reached out to all 5 of the former candidates in the senate GOP Primary. Byrne’s campaign was the only candidate to respond to a request for comment.