Prattville Man Identified in Fatal Afternoon Crash as Alabama Forestry Commission Ranger

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, has claimed the life of a Prattville man. James Owen Hall, 43, was killed when the 2008 Ford F-250 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree before catching fire.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was confirmed to Alabama News Network that Hall was a Forest Ranger in Chilton County with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

The crash occurred on Titus Road near Edwards Cook Road, approximately 3 miles east of Titus.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.