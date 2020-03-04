Rain Through Thursday Afternoon

by Shane Butler

This soaking rain event will continue overnight into Thursday but sunny and drier weather is on the way! A front remains situated along the northern gulf coast. An area low pressure over eastern Texas will move eastward along the coast tonight. A southerly wind flow continues to pump moisture into the area. We’ve already seen 2 to 3 inches of rain and more is likely through midday Thursday. A few strong or severe storms will be imbedded in the large rain mass. The main threats will be strong winds and flash flooding. All this rainy weather moves out Thursday afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west. This will set the stage for sunny and dry conditions beginning Friday and continuing throughout the weekend. Colder air sweeps into the deep south and temps start out chilly both Saturday and Sunday morning. We expect mid to upper 30s early but afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. All indications are we get a pretty decent weekend and mostly importantly a chance to dry out. Our next round of rain comes this way next Tuesday and lingers through that Thursday.