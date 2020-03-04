Severe Storms and Flash Flooding Threat Today

by Ryan Stinnett

A front is stalled across South Alabama and a wave of low pressure is sliding east along the front today. As it does, it is bringing a widespread soaking rain to Alabama, with the threat for strong/severe storms as well as flooding. As of this morning, we have a tornado watch (yellow) in effect for South and Southwest Alabama, with a severe thunderstorm watch (pink) in effect for Central Alabama, both of these watches are in effect until 10AM.

This morning we are already seeing numerous strong and severe storms ongoing across the area, and some of these storms could produce hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes this morning. Along with the severe weather threat, there is a growing concern for flash flooding with very heavy rainfall expected today, tonight and tomorrow. All of Central and South Alabama is under a flash flood watch through Thursday as rain amounts of 4-6 inches of rain are possible.

The rain and storm threat will finally come to an end as we head through the day Thursday as dry air begins to flow into the state on the backside of the departing low Thursday night.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We will be rain-free Friday and through the weekend. The days will feature tons of sunshine with highs in the lower 60s Friday and Saturday, followed by upper 60 and low 70s on Sunday. Nights will be clear and cold, with 30s widespread but overall a nice, sunny and dry weekend for Alabama. Also this weekend, we spring forward one hour onto Daylight Saving Time, meaning you’ll need to set those clocks ahead one hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Rain returns next week, likely Monday night into Tuesday. The latter half of the week for now is looking dry and mild with highs mostly in the 60s.

Stay weather aware and dry today!

Ryan