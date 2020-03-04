Son of MLK Asks Gov. Ivey Not to Execute Inmate Convicted of Killing 3 Birmingham Police Officers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as family members of a condemned Alabama inmate, are asking the governor to to stop the execution of the man who’s convicted in the 2004 killing of three police officers but wasn’t the trigger man.

Nathaniel Woods is scheduled to be executed by injection on March 5 at Holman Prison in Atmore. Woods and co-defendant Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder for the 2004 killings of three Birmingham police officers.

Martin Luther King, III sent Gov. Ivey a March 3 letter pleading for her not to execute Woods. King wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the execution is an “injustice.”

