Strong To Severe Storms And Flash Flooding Possible Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

It’s a messy day across central and south Alabama. Rain is widespread across our area with embedded storms. Storms were on the strong to severe side this morning, with a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm watch in effect for part of our area earlier. Those watches and associated warnings have since expired. While there’s a lull in severe storms at midday, we could see additional severe storms this afternoon. The specific severe threat hinges on the exact location of a stalled front near the gulf coast.

The front is expected to hug the coast for the rest of the day and tonight, keeping tornado potential to our south. However, if it lifts a little north, a tornado would be possible in extreme south Alabama. Even if the front stays south, hail 1″+ in diameter or damaging straight line winds are possible in storms north of the front. The threat may continue through tonight and Thursday morning as an eastward moving area of low pressure nears our area.

Flash flooding may be our greatest threat today through Thursday, thanks to recent heavy rains and widespread rain continuing through Thursday. An additional 2-3″ of rain is possible across our area through Thursday. Rain is already leading to river rises and river flooding, and will continue to do so. Outside of the rain, storms, severe weather, and flash flooding threat, expect a generally cool day. Temperatures hover in the 50s north to 60s south. Temperatures fall into the 50s overnight, while rain continues. It could be widespread and heavy at times.

Rain continues into Thursday. Again, there may still be a severe weather threat around during the morning, but it’s highly dependent on the track of the low and position of the front. Rain gradually tapers off during the afternoon, with a clearing sky Thursday night. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s.

Sunshine finally returns in full supply Friday. It looks like a mild day with highs in the 60s. Friday night looks cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. The weekend looks dry, with a mostly sunny sky Saturday and a partly cloudy sky Sunday. Highs warm into the 60s Saturday, and possibly near 70° Sunday afternoon. We “spring forward” Sunday morning at 2:00 AM, returning to daylight saving time.

Rain returns to our area next week, but severe weather doesn’t appear likely at this time. The chance for rain is low Monday, with showers working into mainly west Alabama late in the day. Models show more widespread rain Tuesday, and it could be decently widespread Wednesday also. Highs warm to either side of 70° Monday through Wednesday of next week.