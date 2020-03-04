Trump Attacks Sessions on Twitter Ahead of Runoff with Tuberville for U.S. Senate Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Donald Trump lashed out at former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as the Alabama Republican advanced to a primary runoff in his quest to win back his old U.S. Senate seat. Sessions held the seat for two decades, but was forced into a runoff with a political newcomer after being wounded by Trump’s prior criticisms of his recusal in the Russia investigation.

The newest Twitter scolding by Trump on Wednesday could further damage Sessions’ hopes of a political resurrection.

This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Sessions fell short of winning the GOP nomination and will face former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in a Republican runoff. The winner of their March 31 runoff will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

