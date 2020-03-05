Flash Flooding Remains a Threat Today; Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

A flash flood watch remains in effect for the all of South and Central through midday as additional rain amounts of 1-3 inches are possible the next 12 hours.

RAIN FINALLY ENDS LATER TODAY: We are starting our Thursday off with widespread rain and storms, but through the afternoon, the rain will end from west to east as drier air pushes into the state on the backside of the departing low. It will remain another cool day with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We also note, the SPC does have the Southeastern portions of the state in a risk for severe weather today, in this area, a few storms through the morning could produce gusty winds and large. The threat will end by this afternoon.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for sunshine to return in full supply to end the work week with a cooler, drier air mass in place. We start the day off chilly, in the lower 40s, but we warm up nicely in the 60s by Friday afternoon. Then for both Saturday and Sunday, the dry and sunny weather continues with highs Saturday near 60°, followed up by upper 60s Sunday. We note, Saturday morning will be our coldest with a low in the lower and mid 30s,

NEXT WEEK: Moist air returns by Monday with increasing clouds and some scattered showers possible. More widespread rain looks possible with a system moving through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, but there remains a good bit of model inconsistency with that system. Beyond the midweek system, the rest of next week looks dry and mild for now.

Be blessed today!

Ryan