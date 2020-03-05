Gov. Kay Ivey’s Gambling Study Group Holding First Meeting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The study group that Gov. Kay Ivey formed in order to study the effects of any expansion of gambling in the state of the Alabama is holding its first meeting.

Ivey announced that she wanted to form a study group during her State of the State Address. The state has some electronic bingo operations, but no lottery or other forms of gambling that neighboring states allow.

The study group is made up of 12 people that her office says represents a cross-section of Alabama interests, including legal scholars, law enforcement, public servants from state and local levels, clergy and successful members of the business community. Former Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange is leading the group.

The group is supposed to submit a final report to her, the Legislature and the people of Alabama no later than December 31, 2020.