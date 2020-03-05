Historic Selma Pilgrimage Preparations Underway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Selma will showcase another aspect of it’s rich history soon. That’s because the 45th annual Historic Selma Pilgrimage is coming up in about two weeks.

Selma has one of the largest historic districts — in the entire country. And the Historic Selma Pilgrimage highlights that history.

Nearly a dozen historic buildings around the city — will be open for public tours during the event.

The pilgrimage is a fundraiser for the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society.

For more information go to selmapilgrimage.com.