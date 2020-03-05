Incumbents Come Up Short in Dallas Co. Elections

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Super Tuesday was a rough election for incumbents in Dallas County. Incumbents lost in four of six local races — and another one — is headed to a runoff.

Four commission seats were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election. But only one commissioner was elected to serve another term.

“We have three of our commissioners are going to be replaced. We have one, Curtis Williams, will be coming back,” said Commission Chairman and Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.

As a result, the new commission will look a lot different next term.

But there is an old familiar face — among the new incoming commissioners.

Former commissioner Connel Towns was elected to his 5th term in District 1 — after a four year absence.

The two remaining commission seats will be filled by a runoff election.

Mike Irwin and Vivian Rogers face off in District 2 — while Jan Justice and William Lumpkin face off in District 4.

The next Dallas County Tax Collector will also be chosen by a runoff.

Incumbent Janet Frasier is facing Tanika Wagner-Neely in the race.

Carroll Bonner won the Dallas County Tax Assessor’s race — outright.

“I am humbled. Just to think our county, Dallas County would trusts me to make decisions. To know the overwhelming response of the county was just humbling,” said Bonner.

Nunn says the election results will be canvassed next Tuesday. And the runoff election is March 31st.